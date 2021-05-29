Slight decrease in homelessness in Tipperary for month of April

The number of people accessing Emergency Accommodation in Tipperary last month showed a slight decrease.

Latest data from the Department of Housing show there were 32 people in Tipperary registered as homeless at the end of April, that’s six fewer than the total of 38 for March.

8,082 people were registered as homeless in the Republic last month – a slight increase on figures from the previous month.





69 per cent of Ireland’s homeless population are based in Dublin.

Almost 6 in 10 of those who needed to stay in emergency accommodation last month were aged between 25 and 44.