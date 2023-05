Dylan Slevin is off to winning start on this week’s event on the PDC Euro Tour.

The Borrisokane man is in Prague competing in the Czech Darts Open.

The 20-year-old defeated host nation qualifier Filip Sebesta 6-3 in their first round matchup this afternoon.





The win sets up Dylan with world number 16 Damon Heta in the second round with that game taking place on Saturday at 1pm.