Tipperary darts player Dylan Slevin has had a great start to his first ever major tournament.

The Borrisiokane man is in Minehead competing in the UK Open and has won his opening three games.

Slevin defeated Maik Kuivenhoven 6-0 in round one, Shaun Wilkinson 6-4 in round 2 then had a 6-2 win over Robbie Knops in the third round.





The 21-year-old has now been drawn to play world number 12 Joe Cullen in the 4th round with that game taking place after 7pm this evening.