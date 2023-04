It wasn’t to be for Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin today.

The Borrisokane man was making his PDC Euro Tour debut, competing in the Austrian Darts Open in Graz.

The 20-year-old was drawn to play against former World Cup of Darts champion John Henderson in the first round.





Trailing 5-2 in the first to 6 contest, Slevin left himself too much work to do, eventually losing 6-4.

John Henderson now goes on to the second round tomorrow to play Michael Van Gerwyn.