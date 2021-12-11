Skeheenarinky in Munster semi-final action this afternoon

Skeheenarinky are aiming to reach a Munster junior hurling final this afternoon.

The South Tipp side make the trip to Mallow to play Clare champions Ogonelloe at 1pm in the Munster junior hurling semi-final.

Conor Sweeney and company recorded a 17 point victory over Tralee Parnells in the quarter-final whilst their opponents today beat Waterford’s Brickey Rangers by a goal in their quarter-final.





The winners of today’s semi-final will play the winners of Cork’s Ballygiblin and Limerick’s Caherline in this year’s Munster decider.