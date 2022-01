Skeheenarinky’s Munster hurling journey came to an end today.

The South Tipp side were defeated by neighbours Ballygiblin in today’s Munster junior club hurling final.

It finished up in Mallow Skeheenarinky 1-9 Ballygiblin 2-14.





AFL player with Collingwood and Cork senior footballer Mark Keane starred for Ballygiblin in the win.