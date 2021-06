Six Tipperary players will feature for Munster A’s in tomorrow’s friendly clash with the Ireland Under-20’s.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron captain’s the side at hooker and is joined in the pack by fellow Cashel native Fearghail O’Donoghue.

Kilfeacle’s Jake Flannery starts at out-half whilst his younger brother Alan is among the replacements.





Ben Healy is on the bench and is joined there by fellow Nenagh Ormond man Dylan Murphy.

Kick-off at the IRFU HPC in Dublin is at 1pm on Friday.