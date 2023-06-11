Six Tipp groups included in latest tranche of Government funding under Community & Voluntary Energy Support Scheme

Six Tipperary groups have been included in the latest tranche of Government funding under the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme.

Just over €13,000 Euro will be coming to the Premier County while nationally 166 organisations will benefit from a total allocation of €438,000

These one-off contributions go towards their increased energy bills for 2022 and payments will issue immediately.





The funding announced brings the total number of organisations supported under the initiative to 846, with over €1.35 million now disbursed.

St Bernard’s Childrens Services will get €8,500, Marian Court Sheltered Housing has been given nearly €2,500 while just over €700 will go to the Newport Development Association.

PAWS in Mullinahone will get €560 towards their animal rescue efforts while the Glen of Aherlow Failte Society and Charles J Kickham Brass & Redd Band get €440 and €320 respectively.