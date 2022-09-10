Silvermines edge out Carrick Swan in extra-time thriller

Silvermines have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the premier intermediate hurling championship.

The North Tipp side needed extra-time to see off the challenge of South champions Carrick Swan in Boherlahan today, winning on a full-time score after extra time of 2-26 to 2-25.

With the game fluctuating back and forth throughout, Swan grabbed a late goal with two minutes to go to take the lead.





Up by three points deep into injury time, it looked like the South side had secured a place in the last eight, however a goal from substitute Ger Leamy meant extra-time would be needed to separate the sides.

Both teams went back in forth in the additional period, but it was a Jason Forde free which got Silvermines over the line to victory in extra-time, seeing the final score reading Silvermines 2-26 Carrick Swan 2-25.

The Mines now go into the draw for the last eight, whilst Carrick Swan must now contend with the relegation playoffs.