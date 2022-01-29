Silke: Top two the target for in-form Cashel

Cashel need to keep their winning streak going if they’re to have any ambition of promotion from Division 2A of the AIL.

With seven wins, two draws and two defeats from their 11 games so far they lie third in the table.

That leaves them 12 points behind table toppers Queens University and 2 behind Ballymena.





Speaking on this weeks Extra Time on Tipp FM Peter Silke from Cashel RFC said they need to keep the pressure on.

“Our first target would be to get in to the top two if possible.

“We have a good few hard matches to come, there is still seven matches left.

“We play Old Crescent here on Saturday and that will be a good game as well, they’ve had two wins since Christmas.”

Today’s game against Old Crescent kicks off at 2.30 in Spafield.

Elsewhere in the Division, Nenagh Ormond are at home to Ballymena at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, at the same time in Division 2C, Clonmel are away to Omagh Academicals.