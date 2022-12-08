Significant funding for Tipperary community centres

Funding of over €800,000 has been announced for community centres in the Premier.

The largest allocation was to the Roscrea Cares Company who will receive €245,000.

Almost €210,000 has been allocated to Burncourt Community Council to extend the village hall, while Drom Community Centre was awarded €25,000.





The funding will go towards improvements and upgrades to the community centres.

Reacting to the news for Burncourt, Cahir local representative Mairin McGrath says it will make the hall more accessable:

“The community council there are forever holding events and engaging the local community, and this money will go a long way in helping them to achieve their aims to continue to offer the community facilities to any body in the village, young or old.”

Councillor McGrath also says that the funding for Burncourt will go a long way:

“The community hall there is the old national school, it’s a small hall but it holds so many events and any extension and upgrade works will be so welcome by the community council, and by the community who benefit from the brilliant facilities.”

The full list of successful projects in Tipperary: