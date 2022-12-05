Significant funding boost for education and training in Tipperary

Significant funding has today been announced for further education and training in Tipperary.

€34.8 million has been announced by Minister for Further Education Simon Harris to develop a new college on the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel.

The project will incorporate the TUS campus on the Clonmel bypass and the ETB who will move all their Clonmel locations to the one campus.





Meanwhile, €18 million has been allocated to the TUS Campus in Thurles to extend their existing building.

Tipperary Senator Garett Ahearn says it is hoped that the project in Clonmel will help with plans to redevelop the town.

“You know the last numer of weeks there has been a lot of conversations about how the outskirts of the town of Clonmel is doing quite well but the town centre itself – Gladstone Street, O’Connell Street, Parnell Street – we really need to invest in that area.

“So essentially what this does today, with Simon Harris announcing significant funding, it’ll mean the application that will go forward to redevelop Clonmel will be reduced significantly which will increase the chances of it being successful.”