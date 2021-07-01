Sheedy: ‘We can be a match for anyone’

Tipperary can be a match for anyone, according to manager Liam Sheedy.

The Portroe man has been praising his players’ commitment, ahead of Sunday’s Munster semi-final clash with Clare.

Sheedy says Tipperary will be well prepared for Sunday’s game:

“These Munster championship games will take on a life of their own.

“All I know is this team will be well prepared, this team are enjoying preparing for a Munster championship.

“The team we are playing have a game under their belts so that probably makes it a little bit more difficult too having that game under your belt but we feel that on any day we bring our best version of ourselves, we can be a match for anyone.

“If we’re below par, you know, unfortunately we’ll come up short.

“We will be doing all we can on July 4th and I think anytime I’ve been involved or watched Tipperary from the stands, they’re (the supporters) are just looking for a team that will really apply themselves to the maximum and I think they’ll get that from this team in 2021.”