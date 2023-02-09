Shauna O’Keeffe named January Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month

The first Tipp FM Sports Star of the month award for 2023 has been announced, in association with the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.

Many nominations were put forward for the January award with Darts player Dylan Slevin, Nenagh Snooker Club and Moyne AC’s Katie Bergin among the nominees.

However, Clonmel boxer Shauna O’Keeffe was selected as the January 2023 sports star of the month.





Shauna won her first ever Senior Elite 63 kgs National championship at the National Stadium in Dublin last month.

The win for Shauna comes after previous final defeats to Olympic Gold medalists Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington.

Nominations for the February award winner are now open and can be made by emailing [email protected]