Shannon Rovers and Borrisileigh to contest intermediate camogie final

Shannon Rovers and Borrisileigh will contest this year’s county intermediate camogie final.

Shannon Rovers, who were beaten in last year’s final, booked their place in this year’s decider after today’s semi-final win over Newport/Ballinahinch.

Rovers came out on top on a final score of 0-10 to 1-06.





They go into a third straight final and will go up against Borrisileigh.

That’s after Borris came through double extra-time following an all-time classic game with Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The sides finished level after normal time and couldn’t be separated after-extra time where it finished Borrisileigh 2-14 Kilruane 4-08.

With two more periods of five minutes played, Borris ran out eventual winners on a final score of 2-17 to 4-08.

The final is to take place in two weeks time.