There’s been another case of stolen livestock in North Tipperary this weekend.

Last weekend, 11 calves where stolen from a farm near Roscrea, which were returned the following day.

However, seven friesian heifers have been taken from a field in the Cloughjordan area and are yet to be located.





It’s understood the animals were taken between 11pm on Friday night and 6am on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the livestock is asked to contact their local Garda station.