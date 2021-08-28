Seven goal performance sees Tipperary secure senior status for 2022

Tipperary will remain in the senior All-Ireland Ladies Football championship for 2022.

That’s after Declan Carr’s side beat Tyrone in Kinnegad this afternoon in the relegation final on a full-time score of 7-10 to 3-16.

Three goals from Roisin Daly and two each from Aisling McCarthy and Marie Creedon secured the win for the Premier.





Five first half goals from Tipperary saw them lead 5-03 to 0-10 points at the break and the efforts of Aisling McCarthy and goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick helped Tipp secure the victory.

The win comes for a Tipp side missing captain Aishling Moloney, Emma Morrissey, Anna Rose and Caitlin Kennedy through injury along with the absence of Orla O’Dwyer and Roisin Howard due to camogie commitments.

The win is Tipp’s first of the season and the first for manager Declan Carr in his reign with the team.