Seven changes to Munster team for Friday’s trip to Belfast

The Munster team has been ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Belfast to play Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

Johann Van Graan has made seven changes to the team that beat Exeter Chiefs last weekend in the Champions Cup.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is in to start, as is Craig Casey, Shane Daly, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Thomas Ahearn and Alex Kendellen.





Ben Healy is on the bench whilst Peter O’Mahony and Niall Scannell are unavailable due to knocks whilst Simon Zebo is out due to personal reasons.

Kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium is at 7.35pm on Friday night.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Fineen Wycherley, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete.