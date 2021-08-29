Semple Stadium to host special Féile 50th anniversary tournament

To mark the 50th anniversary of the hurling festival Féile na nGael, a host of events have been planned for Tipperary.

The anniversary will be marked on Monday, October 25th, and in honour of the Féile’s origins in Thurles, Semple Stadium will host a tournament for young people.

In a fitting tribute to the inaugural event half a century ago, all of the teams who played in Division 1 back in 1971 have been invited to have a team partake in the tournament.





There are also hopes for a plaque in Semple Stadium to commemorate the contribution of the Féile to hurling.

Thurles man Tommy Barrett’s grandfather was involved in the very first Féile and now, he is carrying on that legacy with this anniversary celebration.

He told Tipp FM about the plans.

“On the October bank holiday, Féile na nGael celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and Féile is the youth GAA festival that started in 1971.

“Over the weekend, we had a Tipperary Féile here and all over the county, we had matches being played with boys and girls.

“It really is a testament that after 50 years, Féile is stronger than ever.”