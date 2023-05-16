Semple Stadium expected to be close to capacity on Sunday

It looks like the Tipperary supporters have responded to Liam Cahill’s call to arms according to the Tipperary GAA PRO.

Following Tipp’s draw with Cork, Liam Cahill called on the people of the county to get out and support the team when they welcome Limerick to Thurles on Sunday.

As of today, both stands are sold out with just terrace tickets remaining and attendance on Sunday is expected to be close to the 46,000 capacity.





Speaking on last night’s Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke, Tipperary PRO Jonathan Cullen is hoping Semple Stadium will be full of blue and gold this weekend:

“I hope there has been a response (to Cahill’s comments) anyway and it looks like there has been a good response.

“Liam did make a plea for people to come out and support the team and it’s what they deserve, they’ve played two fantastic games, one win and one draw.

“For the players, if we don’t have the place filled with blue and gold for our home games, it’s a little bit disheartening.

“We want everybody to come out and get behind the team so hopefully people will get behind them on Sunday and it looks very positive at the moment.”

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s double header here on Tipp FM with our hurling coverage with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.