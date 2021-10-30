It’s semi-finals day today in the Tipperary camogie championships

It’s semi-finals day in the Tipperary senior camogie championship with both last four ties down for decision.

First up at 3 o’clock, three-in-a-row chasing Drom-Inch take on Cashel in Boherlahan.

The other semi-final throws-in at half-past-3 in Dundrum and sees Clonoulty/Rossmore take on Annacarty.





Both semi-finals in the intermediate championship also take place today.

First up at 12 in The Ragg, last years beaten finalists Shannon Rovers take on Borrisileigh whilst at the same venue at 3 o’clock, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams take on Kilruane MacDonaghs.