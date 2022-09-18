Semi-finals day in Tipperary senior ladies football championship

By
Paul Carroll
-
Aherlow's Caitlin Kennedy reaches highest to bring the ball back down to earth under pressure from Borus Eimear Myles and Helen Burke as her sister Anna Rose braces herself. Photo from Tipperary LGFA.

It’s semi-finals day in the Tipperary senior ladies football championship.

A double header in Bansha starts with Fethard against Moyle Rovers at 11am.

The winners of that will have a keen eye on the second semi-final at 1pm, which sees Brian Borus taking on Aherlow.


Meanwhile, the senior B semi-finals sees Templemore playing Galtee Rovers at 4pm in Lattin whilst in the same venue at 6pm, Clonmel Commercials play Cahir.

Elsewhere, the intermediate semi-final pairing of Boherlahan-Dualla and Cappawhite throws-in at 1pm in Golden.