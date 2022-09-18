Semi-finals day in Tipperary senior ladies football championship

It’s semi-finals day in the Tipperary senior ladies football championship.

A double header in Bansha starts with Fethard against Moyle Rovers at 11am.

The winners of that will have a keen eye on the second semi-final at 1pm, which sees Brian Borus taking on Aherlow.





Meanwhile, the senior B semi-finals sees Templemore playing Galtee Rovers at 4pm in Lattin whilst in the same venue at 6pm, Clonmel Commercials play Cahir.

Elsewhere, the intermediate semi-final pairing of Boherlahan-Dualla and Cappawhite throws-in at 1pm in Golden.