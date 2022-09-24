Semi-final spots up for grabs today in Tipperary hurling championships

Two semi-final places will be decided today in the Tipperary senior hurling championships.

The first of today’s double header in Semple Stadium sees defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney taking on Drom-Inch in their quarter-final clash.

Throw-in is at 4pm and we'll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to CSaw.





Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star is looking forward to this one:

“It has the makings of a savage match and we have the local angle as always with these two teams.

“Drom have been savage all year and the way they are playing suits the team that they have and on paper they are very strong.

“Loughmore haven’t been at full capacity, when you’re missing John McGrath you are taking a massive scoring threat out of the team but at the same time, I’ve been talking to a few people out Drom direction the last couple of days and they are very nervous about this game.

“They know what Loughmore bring to every knockout game in football or hurling so it’s really shaping up to be a tight one.”

We’ll also have live commentary of today’s other quarter-final tie, which sees north rivals Kilruane MacDonaghs taking on Toomevara in Semple Stadium.

Throw-in for that game is at 5.45pm and our coverage is with thanks to REA Eoin Dillon, Kenyon Street Nenagh.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the senior grade, both relegation semi-finals throw-in this afternoon.

First up at 2pm in Clonoulty, Éire Óg Annacarty meet Moycarkey-Borris then at 4.30pm it’s a clash of the last two Seamus O’Riain champions when Templederry play Mullinahone in Templemore.

There’s also two semi-final spots up for grabs today in the Premier Intermediate hurling championship.

A double header in Borrisileigh starts at 2pm with Cashel King Cormacs taking on Burgess whilst after that at 3.45pm, Gortnahoe-Glengoole meet Portroe.

There’s also one relegation semi-final in the Premier Intermediate hurling championship.

It’s at 2.30pm in Dolla and sees Kiladangan B play Newport.

In the intermediate hurling championship, Kilsheelan-Kilcash play Boherlahan-Dualla in the preliminary quarter-final at 3pm in Cahir.

Then at 3.45pm in Clonoulty, Ballinahinch play Ballybacon/Grange in their relegation semi-final.

Finally, there is also two Junior A hurling quarter-finals down for decision this afternoon.

In Dundrum at 1.30pm, Latin-Cullen play Thurles Sarsfields whilst in the same venue at 3.15pm, Upperchurch-Drombane play Galtee Rovers.