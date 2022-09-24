Semi-final places to be finalised today in Tipperary senior camogie championship

The final two semi-final spots will be decided this evening in the Tipperary senior camogie championship.

Group winners Drom-Inch and Cashel await the winners of today’s two quarter-finals.

At 5.30pm in Kilcoleman, Burgess/Duharra take on Annacarty while at the same time, Clonoulty host Thurles Sarsfields.





Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane believes Burgess/Duharra may have too much for Annacarty today:

“Annacarty certainly showed signs of improvement against Drom but they will need a massive performance if they are going to get over Burgess/Duharra.

“Last year I’ve seen things from Annacarty, league finals this year I’ve seen things from Annacarty that would give them loads of chances against Burgess/Duharra but I just haven’t seen it this year.

“I’ve been impressed with Burgess/Duharra, I thought they were very good against Thurles Sarsfields.

“They are really focused this year and I suppose maybe the couple of years not winning the county titles, I think the hunger is really back there again and I just think they will have too much for an Annacarty side that haven’t really got going at all this year.”

There’s also two games taking place this evening in the intermediate championship.

At 5.30pm, Cahir host Borrisileigh and at the same time, Newport/Ballinahinch are at home to Boherlahan-Dualla.