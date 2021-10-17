Semi-final lineup confirmed in Tipperary senior camogie championship

The semi-finals are set in this year’s Tipperary senior camogie championship.

Four quarter-finals took place yesterday and saw Annacarty defeat Nenagh 3-17 to 1-8 and Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Burgess/Duharra 1-11 to 0-7.

Meanwhile, a late Anna Fahie point saw Cashel beat Thurles Sarsfields by a point, on a final score of 1-12 to 0-14.





County champions Drom-Inch were 0-17 to 0-08 winners over Silvermines, to continue their quest for three-in-a-row.

The semi-finals will see Annacarty take on Clonoulty/Rossmore and Cashel play Drom-Inch.

These games are scheduled to take place on the weekend of October 30th and 31st.