Search continues for vacant Tipperary senior football manager role

The Tipperary county board are continuing their search for a new county senior football manager.

Paul Kelly stepped away from the role following Tipp’s exit in the Tailteann Cup after one season at the helm.

Tipperary GAA are now asking potential candidates for the role to express their interest to the Tipperary football board secretary through email [email protected] or by phone 0863196929.

In a post on the Tipperary GAA website, they say the board will accept expressions of interest up to 12pm on Friday July 12th before moving on to the next stage of the process.