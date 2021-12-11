Sarsfields prove too strong for Drom-Inch in All-Ireland semi-final

Drom-Inch are out of the 2020 ALl-Ireland club camogie championship.

The three-in-a-row winning Tipperary champions lost out to reigning All-Ireland champions Sarsfields in today’s semi-final.

The Galway side defeated Drom in Edenderry on a final score of 0-10 to 0-04.





A first-half penalty save from Caoimhe Bourke meant Drom only trailed by a single point at half-time on a half-time score of 0-03 to 0-02.

However, the Galway champions dominated the second half, limiting Drom to just two second half points.

The loss ends the Tipp side’s 2020 campaign but they will have the 2021 Munster club camogie championship to look forward to in the new year.

For Sarsfields, they await the winners of Slaughtneil and Oullart The Ballagh in the 2020 All-Ireland decider.