Sam Bennett has won stage three on the Tour of the Algarve.

The Tipperary man retains his green jersey, recording his second win of the week and seventh of the season.

The Deceuninck-Quickstep rider outpaced the peloton in a bunch sprint to the finishing line.





After 203km of racing from Faro to Tavira, Bennett was positioned perfectly for the win and even had time to salute the crowd as he crossed the line.

The 5-day Tour continues with a time trial tomorrow before concluding on Sunday.