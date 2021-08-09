Sam Bennett to undergo surgery on injured knee which kept him out of Tour de France

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett is facing surgery on the knee injury which ruled him out of this years Tour de France.

This means he has ridden his last race for the Deceuninck Quick Step squad – however can expect to add to his list of victories next year once he settles in with his new team.

That’s according to fellow Carrick man and former World number one Sean Kelly as Bennett prepares to rejoin the Bora Hansgrohe squad for the 2022 season.





30 year old Bennett has had a highly succesful two year stint with Quick Step which included the Green Jersey in last years Tour de France however the relationship with team boss Patrick Lefevere has broken down in recent months.

Speaking to Tipp FM Kelly said the move back to Bora was a logical one.

“At the point Sam is in in his career, it’s definitely the best move.

“He’s not a rider that’s 23 or 24 so I think the financial part of it was part of his decision to move to Bora and I think when he gets settled in there with the team they’ve got, he’s going to win quite a lot of races.

“Maybe not as much as he did with Quick Step as they have that super lead out train but once you win five or eight races a year that’s enough and now he’s one of the top sprinters in the world so he’s automatic publicity for the team, even if he’s not winning.”