Sam Bennett ruled out of Tour de France through injury

Sam Bennett has been ruled out of this year’s Tour de France.

The Carrick-on-Suir native tweeted this afternoon to confirm he would not be fit to race in time for the Tour, which gets underway this Saturday.

Bennett, who won the green jersey at last year’s Tour, suffered a minor knee injury two weeks ago, which forced him out of the Tour of Belgium.





In his tweet, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider said that he would not be able to recover in time. to be at the level he needs to be at to win bunch sprints at the biggest race in the world.