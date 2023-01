Upperchurch-Drombane have won the Under 21B hurling tournament.

The Mid champions were playing South champions Killenaule in today’s final.

In Clonoulty, it finished up Upperchurch-Drombane 4-12 Killenaule 2-14.





Pat Ryan scored three goals for Upperchurch whilst their other goal came in the first half from Tom Purcell.

All proceeds from today’s game went towards the Dillon Quirke Foundation.