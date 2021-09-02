Round two county hurling championship fixtures confirmed

Round two fixtures have been confirmed for the Tipperary county hurling championship.

The matchups have been made with round one winners in each group squaring off against each other whilst round one losers will also go head-to-head.

Among the most eye catching ties is the clash of Kilruane MacDonaghs and Borrisileigh in Semple Stadium on Friday September 10th.





The other games in Semple Stadium will see Drom-Inch face Upperchurch-Drombane, Toomevara up against Clonoulty/Rossmore and in the Seamus O’Riain, newcomers Gortnahoe-Glengoole meet Sean Treacys.

Round Two fixtures: