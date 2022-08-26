Round 3 of the Tipperary football championship gets underway this evening

Round 3 of the county football championship commences this evening.

As the group stages come to a conclusion, one game takes place and it’s in the intermediate championship.

Moyne/Templetuohy play Mullinahone in Littleton with throw-in set for 7pm.





Moyne/Templetuohy need to win by nine or more points to qualify for the knockout stages whilst any other result will mean that Mullinahone and Ballina will progress.

Meanwhile in the senior championship, Éire Óg Annacarty have given a walkover to JK Brackens meaning Sunday’s scheduled game between the sides will not go ahead.