Round 2 fixtures confirmed for Tipperary county hurling championships

Fixtures have been confirmed for round two of the Tipperary hurling championships.

In each group, winners from round one play each other, as do the losers from this past weekends opening games.

In the case of a draw, which there were many this weekend, the first team out of the hat back when the the draw was made is deemed the winner of the drawn tie for fixture making purposes.





With that in mind, some stand out round two fixtures in the Dan Breen include Kilruane MacDonaghs vs ClonoultyRossmore, Loughmore/Castleieny vs JK Brackens and Drom-Inch vs Thurles Sarsfields.

The games will take place on the weekend of August 6th and details of fixtures across all three grades are below.