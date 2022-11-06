Roscrea looking to progress in Munster Intermediate hurling championship today

Roscrea are in Munster Intermediate club hurling championship action this afternoon.

After beating Gortnahoe-Glengoole to be crowned Tipperary Premier Intermediate county champions, the North Tipp side welcome Ballysaggart to Semple Stadium for their quarter-final tie.

Throw-in is at 1.30pm and supporters are being reminded that only the old stand will be open with plenty of car parking available in Dr Morris Park.





Roscrea chairman Jim McDonald is expecting a tough battle in Thurles today:

“Ballysaggart have been here before, a few years ago they were beaten by Father O’Neills I think it was in the Munster Championship final.

“The bookies have the odds totally stacked in Roscrea’s favour which is nothing to go by.

“We know and the lads know and the management will know that Ballysaggart are going to prove a big test to us.”