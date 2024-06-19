Roscrea, Littleton and Carrick benefit from Just Transition Fund

Over €7 million has been announced for Tipperary under the Just Transition Fund.

It will benefit Roscrea, Littleton and Carrick on Suir

The EU fund aims to support the regions and communities in Europe that are most negatively affected by the transition to climate neutrality.

The Littleton Labyrinth project is to get €3.6 million towards the development of the Bord na Móna trail network while €185,000 will be spent on feasibility, concept development and detailed design and planning for Carrick on Suir riverside regeneration.

Nearly €3 million will go towards upgrades within Roscrea Castle with just over half a million for design and planning for the regeneration of Castle Street.

Local Councillor Michael Smith says its major boost for the area.

“It’s a very significant announcement by government – a real vote of confidence in the work of Tipperary County Council and the indeed the Roscrea Town Centre First committee. It recognises the importance of our built heritage – Roscrea Castle, the Damer House and the potential of redesigning Castle Street to attract new tourism into our town and to showcase it in a real vibrant way.”

Fianna Fáil Deputy Jackie Cahill has been working with Councillor Michael Smith on the Roscrea projects and Councillor Sean Ryan on the Littleton development.

“I very much welcome the funding for the walkway in Littleton. Councillor Ryan and myself have been working to develop this walkway.

“79 kilometres over six different walks across the country are being developed and Littleton is going to get very significant funding under this project.”