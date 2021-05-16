Robbie Kiely ruled out for rest of the season

In light of yesterday’s defeat to Limerick in the National Football League, Tipperary suffered a further blow to their 2021 prospects.

Experienced defender Robbie Kiely has been ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Kiely, who plays his club football with Barryroe in Cork, suffered a grade three hamstring tear last week.





Manager David Power confirmed to Tipp FM yesterday that the Tipp Town half back would be out for the season:

“Yeah Robbie is out for the season, it looks like four to six months.

“He has a grade three C hamstring tear and he’s got tendon damage done, that’s him gone so that’s really disappointing.”