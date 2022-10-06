Roads policing unit intercept a number of cars in Tipp

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit has been active across the county over the last few days.

A car was intercepted outside Thurles Tuesday night for defective lighting.

When the car was signalled to pull over it failed to stop, however, Gardaí then discovered this was because the brakes didn’t work.





There was also no insurance, NCT, or tax, and the car was impounded with a prosecution to follow.

Meanwhile, in the Templemore Unit was conducting speed checks on the M7 yesterday and a number of drivers were found exceeding the limit.

One of the vehicles hit 175 km/h in a 120km zone, and all offenders were issued fines.