RNLI issue warning for the water this New Years

Tipperary people are encouraged to take precautions around water this New Year.

Members of the RNLI around Tipperary have been on call all over the Christmas period for anyone who gets into difficulty on the water.

Eleanor Hooker of the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat said that there are some simple things people can do to stay safe over the festive period.





Speaking to Tipp FM, she said that on Lough Derg in particular, people can underestimate the danger water poses:

“The thing about it is a lot of people end up in the water never who intended to be in the water so if you’re walking by the lake or down by the river, make sure that you stand well back, because there is a danger of falling in and if you’re on your own there’s additional risks.

“If you’re going afloat, make sure you wear a lifejacket, make sure you have a means of communication, make sure your engine is well serviced and carry an alternative means of propulsion should it fail. Carry additional fuel on board so if you’re going from one end of the lake to the other that you reach your destination without running out of fuel.”