The first two games of this year’s Tipperary senior camogie championship are in the books.

In a repeat of last year’s county final, Drom-Inch defeated Clonoulty/Rossmore on a final score of 1-15 to 0-10.

Eimear McGrath with the goal for Drom.





In yesterday’s other game, last year’s intermediate champions Thurles Sarsfields announced themselves to the senior ranks.

They beat Éire Óg Annacarty on a final score of 4-12 to 0-11.