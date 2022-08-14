RESULTS: Wins for Killenaule and JK Brackens as round two of the county football championship comes to a conclusion

Round two of the 2022 county football championships are in the books.

Three senior games took place today.

Killenaule got their first win of the campaign, defeating Cahir 2-13 to 1-08 in Fethard.





In Group 3, Aherlow and Ardfinnan couldn’t be separated with the game finishing Aherlow 2-109 Ardfinnan 1-12 in Bansha.

Meanwhile in Group 4, JK Brackens had a 1-13 to 1-10 win over Ballyporeen in Cashel.

In the intermediate championship, one game took place this afternoon and saw Clonmel Commercials B run out 1-16 to 1-003 winners over Clonmel Óg in Monroe.