Results from Tipp’s AIL action today

All three AIL Tipperary Teams were in action this afternoon

In Division 2A, Cashel welcome league leaders Queens University to Spafield.

It wasn’t to e for Cashel as fulltime saw Queens win 21 points to 17 points.





Peter Silke was watching for Tipp FM and says despite the result, Cashel played a great second half.

“A very, very competitive game. Cashel just gave themselves a little too much to do in the first half. But they really rallied and played fantastic rugby in the second half. Bu, I suppose, Queen, they’re not top of the table for nothing. They’re a very, very good team – three Ireland under 20 internationals in their team. Cashel had a fantastic second half, but, unfortunately, they’re on the wrong side of the scoreline.”

Meanwhile Nenagh Ormond, took on Blackrock College in New Ormond Park.

Nenagh defeated their Dublin opponents on a scoreline of 20 points to 10 points.

Elsewhere, Clonmel hosted Bruff at home in Division 2C.

Clonmel emerged as winners from that game finishing up 23 points to 10 points.