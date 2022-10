Three Tipperary teams were in action today for matchday 2 of the new AIL season.

In Division 2A, Nenagh continued their good form against MU Barnhall in New Ormond Park finshing up the game 25-22.

Tipperary’s success continued as Cashel defeated UL Bohemian in Spafield with a final scoreline of 32-9.





In Division 2C, Clonmel were beaten by Omagh Academicals in Tyrone 24-13.