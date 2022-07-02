RESULTS: Shannon Rovers win penalty shootout as Drom-Inch & Carrick Swans reach divisional deciders

Penalties were needed in the North Tipperary intermediate hurling semi-final last night.

Shannon Rovers and Borrisokane couldn’t be separated after extra-time in Puckane, with the sides finishing level on a score line of Rovers 3-25 Borrisokane 4-22.

Two penalty saves by Rovers goalkeeper Paddy Heenan saw them beat Borrisokane 4-3 on penalties.





Elsewhere last night, Drom-Inch booked their place in this year’s Mid senior hurling final.

That’s after they beat Moycarkey-Borris 1-20 to 1-16 in Boherlahan in last night’s semi-final.

Meanwhile in the South senior hurling semi-final last night, Carrick Swans were 2-17 to 0-13 winners over St. Mary’s.

It’s a busy day of Gaelic Games in the Premier County this afternoon.

In the North, both premier intermediate and senior hurling semi-finals are down for decision.

In Nenagh at 4.30pm, Burgess take on Portroe whilst at 5.15pm the other premier intermediate semi-final sees Roscrea playing the Silvermines in Cloughjordan.

Then at 6.30pm in Nenagh, Kiladangan take on Toomevara in the north senior semi-final, with the other semi-final taking place at 7.15pm in Cloughjordan where Nenagh Éire Óg play Templederry.

Meanwhile in South Tipperary, Mullianhone and Killenaule contest their South senior hurling semi-final in Carrick at 7pm.

The Mid premier intermediate semi-final between Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Clonakenny gets underway in Templetouhy at 7.30pm.

Elsewhere, the mid senior semi-final sees JK Brackens taking on Upperchurh-Drombane in Holycross at 7pm.

Meanwhile in local football, the West intermediate final takes place in New Inn at 7.45pm and sees Galtee Rovers taking on Golden-Kilfeacle.