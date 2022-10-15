RESULTS: Rovers survive relegation whilst Rockwell crowned Cusack Cup champions

It’s been a busy day of gaelic games across the premier county today.

Rockwell Rovers had a convincing win in the Tom Cusack Cup final.

They beat Killenaule on a final score of 2-14 to 0-06,





Meanwhile, Shannon Rovers have retained their intermediate status after their victory in the intermediate relegation hurling final.

They defeated fellow North side Ballinahinch on a full-time score of 1-17 to 0-14.

The result means Ballinahinch will play Junior A hurling next year.

Elsewhere, Thurles Sarsfields and Sean Treacys will contest this year’s Junior A county football final, following today’s semi-final.

Sarsfields were the first team into the decider after they defeated Ballingarry on a full-time score of 0-09 to 0-03.

Then, penalties were needed to separate Sean Treacys and Clerihan after the sides finished level on a score of 1-09 each after extra-time.

Treacys went on to win the shootout 5-3.

Elsewhere, Holycross/Ballycahill are the first team through to this year’s County U19A hurling final.

They won their semi-final today, beating Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams on a final score of 2-23 to 1-15.

They will take on the winners of Roscrea and St. Mary’s in the decider.

Meanwhile, it’s gone full-time in both of today’s Junior B football quarter-finals.

Cappawhite had a 1-11 to 0-05 win over Upperchurch-Drombane whilst Kilruane MacDonaghs were 3-08 to 0-05 winners over Mullinahone.