Results and permutations from today’s early games in the Tipperary hurling championships

It’s gone full-time in the first six of today’s 16 Tipperary hurling championship games.

In Group 3 of the Seamus O’Riain, Killenaule and Gortnahoe-Glengoole have progressed to the knockout stages whilst Sean Treacy’s are in the relegation playoffs.

That’s after Ballina beat Sean Treacys on a full-time score of 4-22 to 1-12 whilst Killenaule and Gortnahoe ended 1-16 to 0-12 in favour of Killenaule.





In Group 4 of the Seamus O’Riain, St. Mary’s and Cashel make it through to the quarter-finals whilst Lorrha will play in a relegation semi-final.

That’s after Cashel defeated Lorrha 1-25 to 2-17 and Portroe beat St. Mary’s 1-18 to 2-12.

Portroe finished third by a single point on score difference, after Cashel scored the last three points against Lorrha to finish second in the group.

Meanwhile in the intermediate championship group 4, Ballinahinch and Ballingarry are through to the knockout stages.

Ballinahinch defeated Arravale Rovers 0-22 to 0-15 whilst Ballingarry beat Shannon Rovers 1-20 to 0-19.

Arravale Rovers finish bottom of that group on score difference.