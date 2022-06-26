RESULTS: Penalties needed to separate Kiladangan & Silvermines, big wins for Drom-Inch & Upperchurch-Drombane

Penalties were needed last night to separate two teams in the North Premier Intermediate hurling championship.

Late goals from Jason Forde and Ger Leamy saw Silvermines rescue a draw against Kiladangan B, sending the game to extra-time.

With just a few minutes to go in extra-time, it was Kiladangan who needed two goals from placed balls by Darragh Egan to send the game to penalties in Cloughjordan.





Remarkably, the first 6 penalties of the shootout were unsuccessful, with the Silvermines eventually winning 2-1 in the shootout.

Jason Forde led the games scoring, tallying 1-19 in the game.

Elsewhere in the other quarter-finals, Roscrea defeated Newport 2-14 to 0-13 and Portroe beat Ballina 3-11 to 1-16.

Meanwhile, in the Mid-Tipperary senior hurling championship quarter-finals last night, Upperchurch-Drombane were 1-19 to 0-21 winners over Thurles Sarsfields.

Drom-Inch defeated county champions Loughmore-Castleiney 2-20 to 1-16 and Moycarkey-Borris defeated Holycross/Ballycahill 2-12 to 1-19.

Elsewhere, the West Senior football final lineup is confirmed following last night’s semi-finals.

Rockwell Rovers are in the decider following their 1-6 to 0-05 win over Aherlow.

They will take on Arravale Rovers after the Tipp Town side defeated Éire Óg Annacrty 1-8 to 1-6 in Cappawhite.

The North Tipp senior hurling championship takes centre stage today.

A double header of quarter-finals takes place in Nenagh starting at 2pm with the meeting of Borrisileigh and Toomevara.

That’s followed at 4pm by the clash of Kiladanagan and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Elsewhere around the county today, Kilsheelan-Kilcash take on Carrick Davins at 6pm in Clonmel in the South Intermediate hurling semi-final.

And at 12pm, the West intermediate football semi-final sees Galtee Rovers taking on Clonoulty/Rossmore in Dundrum.