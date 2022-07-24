RESULTS: Nenagh & Clonoulty/Rossmore finish level whilst opening weekend comes to a close in Tipperary

Nenagh Eire Óg and Clonoulty/Rossmore played out a draw in Semple Stadium in the county senior hurling championship this afternoon.

The final score was Nenagh 3-10 Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-19 with the Nenagh goals coming from Ben West, Jake Morris and Cian Crowley.

The result is the fourth draw out of the eight senior championship games played this weekend.





Meanwhile in the premier intermediate championship, a late Ger Browne goal saw Cashel King Cormacs see off Clonakenny on a final score of 1-12 to 0-13.

The close games continued elsewhere in the second tier with Thurles Sarsfields and Ballina playing out a draw at 1-17 a piece.

Burgess and Sean Treacys also finished level on a final score of Burgess 2-14 Sean Treacys 0-20, Micheál Ryan and Eoin Hogan with the goals for the North side.

Roscrea and Kiladanagn contest the final game of the weekend in the second tier, they square off in Cloughjordan at 7pm.

In the Intermediate championship today, newcomers Skeheenarinky defeated Borrisokane 1-23 to 2-15, Drom-Inch were 0-20 to 1-14 winners over Arravale Rovers and there was plenty of drama between Moneygall and Ballingarry.

Losing for most of the game and down to 13 men in the second half, a 60th minute goal from James Burns looked to have given Ballingarry the victory but Moneygall were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute of injury time.

Down one point with time up, Sean Kenneally didn’t settle for a point, instead scoring the winning goal and securing Moneygall a 1-14 to 1-12 win in Templetuohy.