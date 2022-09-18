RESULTS: Moyle Rovers reach senior football semi-finals with one-point win over Ardfinnan whilst Drom-Inch retain senior status

The final four is set in the county senior football championship after today’s quarter-final.

Moyle Rovers had the narrowest of victories over Ardfinnan this afternoon in their last eight tie.

The Monroe side won on a final score of 0-12 to 0-11.





They join Clonmel Commercials, Upperchurch-Drombane and Loughmore-Castleiney in the draw for the semi-finals.

In the intermediate grade, Mullinahone have booked their place in the semi-finals with a big win.

They defeated Loughmore-Catsleiney B in Littleton, on a full-time score of 5-15 to 1-05.

They join Golden-Kilfeacle, Ballina and Grangemockler-Ballyneale in the last four.

Elsewhere, in the Tom Cusack Cup, Drom-Inch secured their senior status this afternoon.

They beat Cahir today in Boherlahan on a final score of 0-11 to 0-10.

The result means Cahir will go into the senior relegation final where they will play Aherlow.

Meanwhile, there was plenty of drama today in the intermediate hurling championship.

Cappawhite and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams met in Clonoulty in their preliminary quarter-final clash.

Cappawhite led by nine points at half-time but Kickhams mounted a second half comeback to win by a point on a final score of 3-17 to 1-22.

Elsewhere, Borrisileigh were victorious today in the county Under 19B hurling semi-final.

They beat St. Patrick’s on a final score of 1-14 to 2-08.