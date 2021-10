It’s gone full-time in both of today’s games in the Tipperary hurling championship.

In the Dan Breen relegation semi-final, Moycarkey-Borris defeated Roscrea on a final score of 2-20 to 1-19 to retain their senior status.

Roscrea will contest the relegation final with Holycross/Ballycahill.





Meanwhile, in the intermediate preliminary quarter-final Moneygall beat Cappawhite on a full-time score of 4-23 to 0-18.